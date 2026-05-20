Trump's Golden Dome Blasted By Dems As A 'Gold-Plated Boondoggle'

The Trump administration's Golden Dome missile-defense plan is drawing fresh fire from Democrats and arms-control advocates, who argue the proposed shield could become a trillion-dollar catalyst for a new nuclear arms race while opening a multiyear revenue opportunity for defense contractors.

The system is designed to protect the U.S. from ballistic, hypersonic and cruise missile threats, with the Pentagon describing it as a layered "system of systems" combining space-based sensors, space-based interceptors and existing ground, sea and air defenses.

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‘Gold-Plated Boondoggle'

The Pentagon has said it is seeking $25 billion through the reconciliation package for early Golden Dome capabilities.

But Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., blasted the proposal Tuesday as a "gold-plated boondoggle," warning it would enrich defense contractors and push Russia and China to expand their arsenals and "plunge the world into a terrifying new arms race," as reported by Payload Space.

The criticism coincided with a report from Physicians for Social Responsibility, International Physicians for the Prevention of Nuclear War and Back from the Brink, which modeled an “optimistic version” of Golden Dome and concluded the system would still fail to stop a devastating nuclear strike.

In that scenario, more than 300 warheads could penetrate the shield, leaving 132 major U.S. cities vulnerable and putting 75 million Americans in areas the report said could be destroyed.

Golden Price Tag

The Golden Dome's price tag is also under scrutiny.

The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) estimated this month that a national missile-defense architecture broadly aligned with the administration's goals could cost about $1.2 trillion over 20 years, including more than $1 trillion in acquisition costs.

That compares with the Trump administration's $185 billion figure for Golden Dome's objective architecture over the next decade, though the CBO said the Pentagon has not released enough detail to determine the actual long-term cost of the system it plans to build.

Space-based interceptors (SBI) are a major cost driver.

The CBO's notional architecture includes 7,800 interceptor satellites in low-Earth orbit and roughly 30,000 total satellites over 20 years, reflecting replacement needs and the challenge of keeping satellites positioned to intercept missiles launched on short notice.

The U.S. Space Force has already named several companies for the SBI portion of Golden Dome.

Space Systems Command awarded 20 Other Transaction Authority agreements to 12 companies for the Space-Based Interceptor program, with a potential combined value of up to $3.2 billion and a goal of demonstrating an initial capability integrated into the Golden Dome architecture by 2028.

How To Trade It

Publicly traded companies named in the SBI program awards include:

For investors, the debate sets up a familiar defense-sector tension: a potentially massive federal spending pipeline on one side and political, technical and budgetary risk on the other.

Supporters frame Trump's Golden Dome as a next-generation deterrent against evolving missile threats, while opponents argue it could be expensive, incomplete and destabilizing if adversaries respond by building more weapons to overwhelm the shield.

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