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USA and Iran Flags Overlapping a Middle East Map with the Strait of Hormuz Circled, Illustrating Geopolitical Tensions and Strategic Oil Chokepoint Competition
May 20, 2026 8:27 AM 2 min read

Iran Threatens 'Crushing Blows' Beyond The Middle East If US Resumes Attack After Trump's Near-Strike Reveal: 'In Places You Cannot Imagine…'

Iran cautioned on Wednesday that it could extend the war beyond the Middle East if the U.S. launches another attack. 

The Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) posted on X about the IRGC’s new statement to the “enemies of Iran.”

“If the aggression against Iran is repeated, the war will be extended outside the Middle East region and our crushing blows will hit you in places you cannot #imagine,” the message read.

Tehran’s warning is a response to President Donald Trump‘s remarks earlier this week. Trump disclosed that he was close to ordering a new bombing campaign, but refrained at the last moment to allow more time for diplomatic efforts. “I was an hour away from making the decision to go today,” Trump told reporters at the White House on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Senate has recently taken steps to limit Trump’s military authority in Iran, advancing a war powers resolution that would necessitate congressional approval to continue the conflict. This move came after Trump’s revelation about nearly launching a new military campaign earlier this week.

Chinese, Korean Tankers Cross Hormuz

Two Chinese oil tankers carrying roughly 4 million barrels of oil passed through the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday after Iran eased restrictions for Chinese vessels, while South Korea also confirmed a tanker crossing with Iranian cooperation, reported Reuters.

Shipping traffic rose to at least 54 vessels last week, about double the prior week's level, as per Shipping monitor Lloyd’s, but remained well below the pre-war average of around 140 daily crossings.

At 7:54 a.m. EST, Brent crude oil was trading 1.02% lower at $90.94 per barrel.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image via Shutterstock

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