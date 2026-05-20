China Confirms Boeing Deal

The country will purchase the aircraft, China’s Ministry of Commerce said in a statement, confirmed by Chinese state-run news agency Xinhua. The order is the first major order Boeing has secured from the world’s second-largest aviation market in over a decade.

$30 Billion Reduction In Tariffs

On tariffs, Beijing said both governments will pursue matching reductions of tariffs on goods valued at $30 billion on each side. The commerce ministry also said both sides will work through concerns tied to export controls.

The ministry reiterated that it implements controls on exports of critical minerals, including rare earths, in accordance with laws and regulations. It also said it reviews export requests that are compliant with the laws and are intended for civilian use.

Boeing Stock

Boeing shares were down 2.22% at $215.71 during premarket trading on Wednesday, after the shares recorded a 2.54% decline on Tuesday at market close. Over the past five days, Boeing’s stock has declined close to 10%, with the stock also declining despite securing the deal from China.

Benzinga Edge Rankings show that Boeing offers satisfactory Momentum, but fails to provide a favorable price trend in the Long Term.

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by a Benzinga editor.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock