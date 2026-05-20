Vice President JD Vance suggested that Hunter Biden, son of former President Joe Biden, might be eligible to receive a payout from the Trump administration’s new $1.8 billion fund.

Vance made this suggestion during the White House press briefing on Tuesday while defending the new “anti-weaponization” fund.

“If Hunter Biden wants to apply for this particular fund, he is welcome to,” Vance stated. “The president of the United States has pardoned a number of Democrats who he felt were actually subject to this lawfare.”

Vance did not rule out the possibility that convicted Jan. 6 rioters could also receive money from the fund. He emphasized that the fund would review claims on a “case-by-case basis” and that he doesn’t “rule things out categorically” when he knows nothing about a person’s individual circumstances.

The Vice President said the claims will undergo a standard review process to verify their legitimacy.

The Fund In Question

Trump, his sons Don Jr. and Eric, and the Trump Organization will not receive compensation from the IRS settlement fund but are set to receive a formal apology.

The fund will be overseen by five board members appointed by Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, with one selected in consultation with congressional leaders, while the president retains the power to remove members without cause.

Following the fund’s creation, the Justice Department has now barred the IRS from pursuing future audits into past tax claims involving Trump, his relatives, and his companies.

Brian Morrissey, the Treasury Department General Counsel, resigned just hours after the announcement of the weaponization fund.

Backlash From Democrats

Democratic lawmakers criticized the development, with several senators and representatives calling the potential deal corrupt, unprecedented, and an abuse of taxpayer money.

Will Hunter Biden Seek Payout?

Hunter Biden was convicted on felony gun charges and pleaded guilty to tax offenses in 2024 before receiving a full pardon from his father, former President Joe Biden.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.





