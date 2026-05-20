President Donald Trump disclosed a multimillion-dollar investment in a sushi chain operator in the first quarter of 2026, despite being known for avoiding sushi and raw fish

KRUS shares rose 11.2% over the past week following the disclosure of Trump's stake.

Sushi Chain Operator

The Japanese restaurant chain beat Benzinga earnings estimates by 75% in the second quarter of fiscal 2026 and revenue estimates by 2.92%. The company has posted revenue surprises for the seventh quarter in a row.

While the company is struggling with weak dining services and a surprise CFO transition, it has a strong growth potential, with adjusted EBITDA projected to increase from 20% to 46% for fiscal 2027.

Kura Sushi has a consensus price target of $83.38 based on the ratings of 13 analysts.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate that KRUS maintains a weak price trend in the short, medium and long terms, with a weak Momentum score.

Other Stock Trades

Kura Sushi is a small part of a broader set of stock deals traded by Trump during the first quarter. The disclosure reveals a large set of 3,642 transactions (both purchases and sales) done across January through March.

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