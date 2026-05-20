On Tuesday, the U.S. Senate took an initial step to limit President Donald Trump's military authority in Iran, advancing a war powers resolution that would require congressional approval to continue the conflict.

Senate Limits Trump's Iran Military Authority

In a 50–47 procedural vote, the Senate advanced a war powers resolution that would require Trump to obtain congressional authorization to continue or expand military action against Iran, reported Reuters.

Four Republicans joined nearly all Democrats in supporting the measure, while one Democrat opposed it.

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.), the sponsor of the resolution, said the administration was ignoring diplomatic opportunities.

"The president is receiving peace and diplomatic proposals that he is throwing into the trash can without sharing them with us," Kaine said during the debate.

Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) was the only Democrat to vote against advancing the measure.

Republicans Rand Paul (R-Ky.), Susan Collins (R-Maine), Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) and Bill Cassidy (R-La.) supported it, highlighting rare bipartisan backing.

The White House and Republican allies argue the president is acting within constitutional authority as commander in chief, saying the strikes are limited and necessary for national security.

Critics counter that Congress, not the president, holds the power to declare war under the Constitution.

Trump Iran War Powers Debate

Earlier, President Trump told Congress the war with Iran had ended after a ceasefire, allowing the administration to avoid a looming War Powers Resolution deadline requiring congressional approval for continued military action.

Trump later said he was reviewing a new Iranian proposal to end the conflict, but doubted it would be acceptable.

Meanwhile, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) said Congress did not need to authorize the military action because the U.S. was "not at war."

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth also said the ceasefire effectively paused the 60-day War Powers clock, an interpretation disputed by Kaine, who has pushed for congressional approval of continued military operations.

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