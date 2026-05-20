Chuck Schumer Accuses Trump Of Treating Federal Budget Like A 'Personal Slush Fund'

On Tuesday, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) accused President Donald Trump of misusing federal spending priorities to benefit political projects while Americans continue to face rising living costs.

Trump Faces Budget ‘Slush Fund‘

In a post on X, Schumer wrote, "Donald Trump thinks the federal government is his personal slush fund."

He alleged "nearly 2 BILLION dollars" is being allocated to a "MAGA slush fund," along with "a billion more for his gilded ballroom," while arguing there is "NOT ONE serious plan to lower costs for the families forced to pay the bill."

Schumer also wrote, "Democrats are fighting to lower costs. Republicans are fighting to launder Trump's corruption through the federal budget. That's the difference."

Democrats Slam Trump Over Spending

Earlier, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton questioned a $1.776 billion fund created to compensate individuals claiming wrongful federal investigations.

She called it a "slush fund" tied to political allies following a Justice Department settlement linked to a lawsuit involving Trump and his companies.

Gov. JB Pritzker (D-Ill) accused Trump of prioritizing costly personal or symbolic projects while arguing that social programs like Medicaid and SNAP were unaffordable, saying federal resources were being directed toward Trump-linked initiatives instead.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) raised concerns about rising credit card costs, said Americans were paying billions more in interest under Trump's administration and accused him of failing to deliver on a promise to cap credit card interest rates.

Trump, meanwhile, defended infrastructure efforts, criticized past renovations of the National Mall Reflecting Pool under prior administrations and said he was overseeing a faster, cheaper reconstruction expected to finish before July 4.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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