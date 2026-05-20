Economist Peter Schiff said the modern U.S. political landscape has collapsed into two similar big-government parties, arguing the Republican Party has lost its distinct fiscal conservative identity under President Donald Trump.

GOP Identity Crisis Under Trump

On Tuesday, Schiff posted on X that the GOP has effectively stopped functioning as a traditional center-right party focused on limited government and spending restraint.

"Thanks to Donald Trump, we now have two Democratic parties," Schiff wrote.

He added, "With the defeat of @RepThomasMassie for being a principled fiscal conservative, the Republican Party basically exists in name only."

He continued, saying both parties are effectively "big-government political parties" offering their "own brand of socialism."

GOP Rift Deepens Under Trump Influence

Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif) said the political movement surrounding Trump will not last beyond him, calling "Trumpism" a "cult of personality" and saying it will disappear once Trump leaves politics.

He also criticized JD Vance, questioning his leadership strength.

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) lost his Republican primary to a Trump-backed challenger, a result seen as further evidence of Trump's continued sway over GOP voters.

Massie, a long-time fiscal conservative, had opposed key Trump-backed policies but was defeated despite his independent voting record.

Earlier, former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci warned that Trump's leadership style could weaken GOP figures like Vance and Marco Rubio.

He also said internal party tensions and an anti-incumbent political climate could reshape future elections.

Trump Approval Falls

Trump's approval rating had fallen to 35%, with most Americans disapproving of his handling of the economy and inflation.

A majority said his policies had increased the cost of living, making affordability the top concern.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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