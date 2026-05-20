The U.S. Justice Department has "forever barred" the Internal Revenue Service from pursuing audits into past tax claims involving President Donald Trump, his relatives and his companies, according to a one-page document released Tuesday that expanded a controversial settlement over leaked tax records.

Justice Department Bars Past Tax Audits

Benzinga reached out to the Department of Justice and the IRS for comment, but did not receive an immediate response.

Democrats Condemn Move As Corruption

Democratic lawmakers and economic commentators quickly condemned the audit provision. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) called it an "unprecedented level of corruption," writing on X that Trump was forcing the government to drop "ALL tax audits" of him, his family and his businesses. She asked, "What is Trump hiding from the American people?"

Experts Warn Of Bad Precedent

Economist Justin Wolfers noted that Trump had long said he would release his tax returns once audits ended.

Former IRS Commissioner John Koskinen told Business Insider the settlement set a "terrible precedent" and could effectively give Trump a financial benefit by shielding potentially taxable gains from review.

Image via Shutterstock/ Joshua Sukoff