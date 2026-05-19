Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif) argued that the political movement built around President Donald Trump is unlikely to survive beyond Trump himself, describing it as a "cult of personality."

Newsom Attacks Trumpism

On Tuesday, in a post on X, Newsom criticized Trump's influence over American politics.

"Donald Trump is an invasive species. I don’t see Trumpism lasting past Trump — period, full stop," Newsom wrote.

He added, "It's a cult of personality."

The Democratic governor directed criticism at Vice President JD Vance, saying, "With all due respect, @JDVance, you don't have it."

Trump, Democrats Clash Over Economy And ‘Trumpism’

Earlier, former transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg escalated criticism of Vance and Trump, arguing their economic policies drove higher costs, inequality and reduced health care access

He accused Republicans of focusing on "name-calling" instead of addressing policy outcomes.

Separately, Trump said Chinese President Xi Jinping's comments about the U.S. as a "declining nation" referred to the Biden administration, not his own leadership.

He added that the country had entered a period of renewed strength under his presidency, describing the U.S. as "the hottest nation anywhere in the world."

Sen. Bernie Sanders said Democratic victories, including Zohran Mamdani's mayoral win, signaled voter rejection of "Trumpism," arguing the results reflected broad dissatisfaction with Trump's movement and health care agenda.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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