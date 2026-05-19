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assie (R-Ky.) speaks to the media after a press conference with Epstein survivors.
May 19, 2026 9:52 PM 2 min read

Thomas Massie Loses To Trump-Backed Ed Gallrein In The Most Expensive House Primary To Date

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) lost his Republican House primary Tuesday to Ed Gallrein, a former Navy SEAL backed by President Donald Trump, marking another test of Trump's power over GOP voters and another defeat for a Republican incumbent who angered him.

Trump's Pick Defeats Massie In Kentucky

Gallrein Runs On Loyalty To Trump

Gallrein ran on his military record and loyalty to Trump, accusing Massie of abandoning the president and the party. AP said Gallrein is favored in November against Democrat Melissa Strange in the heavily Republican district.

Trump visited Kentucky in March to boost Gallrein and later attacked Massie online as "an obstructionist and a fool." The President labeled Massie a "Weak and Pathetic RINO" while endorsing Gallrein.

Costly Primary Shows Trump's Grip

Trump-backed Rep. Andy Barr (R-Ky.) also won Kentucky's Republican Senate primary on Tuesday to replace Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), defeating former state Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

Elsewhere, in Pennsylvania, Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro and Republican Treasurer Stacy Garrity advanced uncontested toward a November race. In Georgia, Decision Desk HQ projected billionaire Rick Jackson and Lt. Gov. Burt Jones would advance to a Republican runoff for governor.

Photo Courtesy: Philip Yabut on Shutterstock.com

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