Trump Helped Ignite Intel Stock's Monster Rally — Now Two Congressmen Are Cashing Out

The government is not the only ones profiting from the higher share price.

• Intel stock is trading near recent highs. Where are INTC shares going?

Congressmen Cash Out Intel Stock

Two members of Congress recently sold their Intel stock, according to data from Benzinga Government Trades.

Rep. Dwight Evans (D-Penn.) sold $1,000 to $15,000 in Intel stock on May 7, 2026.

(D-Penn.) sold $1,000 to $15,000 in Intel stock on May 7, 2026. Rep. Cliff Bentz (R-Ore.) sold $1,000 to $15,000 in Intel stock on April 9, 2026.

While both members made money on their trades (which were partial sales), Evans timed things better, waiting until after quarterly financials had been reported.

Intel stock traded at a high of $114.51 on May 7 and a high of $62.08 on April 9, a significant difference in less than a month's time.

Evans bought Intel stock back on April 3, 2025. At that time, Intel stock traded at a high of $23.90.

Based on a $15,000 full purchase order, Evans could have bought 627.6 INTC shares at the time. Based on the sale date and the highest price for the stock that day, Evans made a profit of $56,872.20, with shares up 379.1%. This profit is based on the full $15,000 being bought and the highest price for Intel stock on both the day of purchase and the day of sale.

Tracking the return for Bentz is a little bit harder. The congressman, who noted the stock belonged to his spouse, sold the stock on April 9, 2026. The purchase date is unclear, with no other Intel stock trades disclosed during his time in office.

Bentz disclosed owning Intel stock in the years of 2022, 2023 and 2024, according to annual filings data from Quiver Quantitative.

While it's unknown exactly what Bentz’s starting price was for Intel, the stock closed 2022 at $26.46. Shares were up 134.6% from that date to the sale date for the congressman. Intel stock hit all-time highs in recent months, making it highly likely that the congressman realized a profit on his initial purchase.

U.S. Government Stake

The U.S government took a 433.3 million share stake in Intel stock back on Aug. 22, 2025. The stake was done at a discounted price of $20.47 with an investment of around $8.9 billion.

With Intel stock trading at $110.80 at the time of writing, the government’s stake is up significantly.

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