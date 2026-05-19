Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) has criticized Big Tech for its contradictory stance on AI automation and the continued use of H-1B visas for cheaper foreign labor.

On Monday, DeSantis took to X to express his disapproval of tech companies forecasting the demise of white-collar jobs due to AI automation, while simultaneously advocating for H-1B visas that bring in lower-cost foreign labor.

He stated, “Not hard to see why people view Big Tech unfavorably.”

The Trump ally made the remarks in response to a user questioning an article about Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) automating white-collar jobs.

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DeSantis himself has expanded higher education reforms in Florida, announcing steps to cut DEI funding and limit H-1B visa usage in state public universities. He said that the administration has blocked federal grants tied to "woke priorities" and directed officials to crack down on what he called the "H-1B scam."

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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