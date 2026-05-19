JB Pritzker Slams Trump Spending Priorities, Says 'We Can Afford Anything — As Long As It's For...'

Gov. JB Pritzker (D-Ill) criticized President Donald Trump over Republican-backed spending priorities, arguing that proposals to cut social safety net programs contrasted sharply with projects tied to Trump and the White House.

Pritzker Targets Trump Spending

On Monday, in a post on X, Pritzker accused Trump of claiming the United States could not afford key public assistance programs while supporting spending on projects linked to the president.

"Trump said we can’t afford Medicaid. Can’t afford SNAP. Can’t afford to keep people fed or healthy," Pritzker wrote.

He added, "But he wants money for a ballroom. An Arc de Trump. And now a White House helipad."

Pritzker continued, "Apparently, we can afford anything — as long as it’s for Donald Trump."

White House did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comments.

Senate Clashes Over Trump Ballroom Funding Proposal

Earlier, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) criticized Trump, accusing him of focusing on self-promotion while households struggled with rising costs, gas prices and healthcare concerns.

She said he promoted his image "on everything from passports to coins" while avoiding accountability for economic hardship.

Rand Paul (R-Ky.) said there was a strong chance that $1 billion in taxpayer funding tied to security upgrades for the proposed ballroom would be removed from a Senate reconciliation bill, citing procedural hurdles.

He added that he supported private funding for the project instead of using federal dollars.

Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) led Democratic opposition to the GOP-backed budget package, arguing that Americans needed cost-of-living relief rather than funding for a ballroom project.

He also said Democrats would use procedural tools to challenge the proposal during Senate debate.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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