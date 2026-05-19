Xi Jinping Drops Rare Putin Warning During Trump China Talks As The Russian President Visits Beijing

Chinese President Xi Jinping reportedly told President Donald Trump that Russian President Vladimir Putin could potentially “regret” his decision to invade Ukraine.

Xi made the remarks during extensive discussions held last week as Trump visited China. According to the Financial Times, Xi's comments on Putin's 2022 invasion of Ukraine were seen as more direct and explicit than his previous public statements.

Xi’s past meetings with former President Joe Biden disclosed that while they had open discussions about Russia and Ukraine, Xi had not previously assessed Putin and the conflict.

The Biden administration repeatedly accused China of supplying Russia with dual-use goods aiding its war in Ukraine, while the Trump administration had raised similar concerns less often.

Meanwhile, in his conversation with Xi, Trump suggested that the U.S., China, and Russia should band together against the International Criminal Court (ICC), asserting their interests were aligned.

Putin’s Beijing Visit

This development comes in the wake of Putin’s visit to Beijing for a two-day summit with Xi Jinping, starting Tuesday. This marked the second meeting between the Chinese and Russian leaders within a year, as Beijing attempts to balance its relations with Washington and Moscow. The 2022 invasion of Ukraine by Russia left Moscow largely isolated and heavily dependent on Beijing for trade amid Western sanctions.

Trump Pushes Ukraine Truce

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by a Benzinga editor.

Image via Shutterstock