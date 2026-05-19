Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton criticized President Donald Trump on Monday after his administration announced a $1.776 billion fund to compensate people who say they were wrongly targeted by federal investigations, saying the move goes beyond Trump's pardons of supporters convicted in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack.

Clinton Calls Fund A Taxpayer Slush Fund

"Trump didn't just pardon his followers who stormed the U.S. Capitol," Clinton wrote on X. "He's now set them up for payments through a slush fund he created to reward his allies—out of your tax dollars. You could not make this up."

The post followed a Justice Department announcement on Monday creating the "Anti-Weaponization Fund" as part of a settlement resolving a $10 billion lawsuit Trump, his sons and the Trump Organization filed against the IRS over the leak of Trump's tax returns.

Justice Department Says Fund Is Nonpartisan

Clinton's criticism echoed objections from Democrats, including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.), who described the fund as a "slush fund" for Trump allies.

Democrats Challenge Fund In Federal Court

AP reported that more than 90 House Democrats filed an urgent amicus brief in federal court in Florida seeking to block the fund. They argued the administration cannot create such a program without Congress, which controls federal spending.

The clash deepens the fight over Trump's claim that the justice system targeted him unfairly. Democrats say Trump is now using that claim to steer public money toward his political supporters.

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