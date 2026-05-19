On Monday, Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) accused President Donald Trump of being responsible for rising fuel costs, arguing that high gas and diesel prices are placing severe pressure on working families and key U.S. industries.

Connecticut Gas Prices Spike

In a post on X, Murphy said, "A gallon of gas now costs $5 in Connecticut. Diesel is $6. This is ruining people who live paycheck to paycheck, small businesses, farmers and the trucking industry."

He added, “And there is only [one] person who has caused prices to be this high: DONALD TRUMP.”

In a video clip, Murphy argued that rising costs are tied to U.S. foreign policy decisions, stating, "The only reason the prices are this high is because of Donald Trump's war of choice… It's driving up the price of everything."

Murphy also pointed to broader inflation trends, including rising grocery prices and urged Senate Republicans to support resolutions he said aim to end the conflict he referenced.

Fuel Costs And Inflation Surge In The US

Americans spent more than $41 billion on extra fuel costs since the Iran conflict began in late February, as rising oil prices drove inflation higher and increased financial pressure on households.

Brown University estimates showed consumers had paid about $41.7 billion more for gasoline and diesel, with prices jumping sharply to $4.51 per gallon for gas and $5.64 for diesel.

Researchers said the added costs had placed a significant burden on families and the broader economy.

Gov. JB Pritzker (D-Ill.) accused President Trump of misrepresenting fuel prices and the status of the Iran conflict, pointing to record-high diesel prices and arguing that Americans were facing worsening economic conditions.

Separately, economist Peter Schiff criticized Trump over rising home prices, saying they had benefited existing homeowners while making housing less affordable for younger Americans due to higher prices and mortgage rates.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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