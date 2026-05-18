On Monday, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) criticized President Donald Trump's China trip, saying it failed to deliver progress on fentanyl, Taiwan, U.S. manufacturing and the AI semiconductor race.

Schumer Attacks Trump's China Strategy

In a post on X, Schumer dismissed Trump's meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping as a "photo op," saying the president returned from China with "nothing to show for it."

"Trump returned from China with nothing to show for it besides a photo op with Xi Jinping," Schumer wrote.

The New York senator listed several concerns he said were left unaddressed, including "No action to stop the flow of fentanyl," "No protections for US manufacturers," and "Continued CCP ownership of US farmland."

Schumer also accused Trump of creating "More doubt on our commitment to Taiwan" and making "Zero effort to protect our lead in the AI & semiconductor race."

Trump, Xi Launch New US-China Trade Boards

Last week, President Trump and Xi met in Beijing and agreed to create two new economic bodies, the U.S.-China Board of Trade and the U.S.-China Board of Investment, to manage trade and investment between the two countries.

The framework aims to ease disputes, oversee non-sensitive trade and allow limited investment flows under security safeguards.

Both sides also discussed reducing tariffs and maintaining a fragile trade truce.

The leaders additionally addressed broader geopolitical issues, including Iran's nuclear program, shipping security in the Strait of Hormuz and rising tensions over Taiwan.

Separately, Trump said Xi's comments about a "declining nation" were directed at the Biden administration, adding that America had strengthened under his leadership and expressing hope for improved U.S.-China relations.

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Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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