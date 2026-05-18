On Monday, President Donald Trump announced a major expansion of the TrumpRx prescription drug pricing platform, adding more than 600 generic medications as billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban endorsed the initiative alongside him.

TrumpRx Expansion Targets Lower Prescription Drug Costs

Speaking at the announcement, Trump said the administration is dramatically increasing the number of affordable medications available through TrumpRx, which launched earlier this year with 43 branded prescription drugs.

"I'm thrilled to announce that we're increasing the number of drugs available on TrumpRx by nearly seven times," Trump said.

He added that generic medications are often available at "a tiny fraction" of the price of branded alternatives while offering the same medical benefits.

The website now separates medications into two categories: "Presidential Deals" for branded drugs and "Standard Prices" for generic alternatives.

Several of the branded medicines already have generic competitors on the market.

Mark Cuban Praises TrumpRx Drug Pricing Initiative

Cuban, the billionaire investor behind the low-cost pharmacy company Cost Plus Drugs, joined Trump during the event and voiced support for the expanded platform despite operating a similar business.

"I think other than you, I've been the biggest proponent of TrumpRx.com," Cuban said, erroneously referring to TrumpRx.gov as TrumpRx.com.

He added that Americans across the political spectrum want lower prescription drug prices. "Together, I think we're going to do something special."

Cuban had previously praised the effort on social media, saying that "anything that saves patients money is a win."

Analysts Question How Much Insured Americans Will Benefit

While the administration framed the expansion as a major affordability measure, some healthcare analysts remain skeptical about how much impact the platform will have for Americans with comprehensive insurance coverage, The Hill reported.

However, experts noted that uninsured or underinsured patients — particularly those seeking treatments such as IVF or weight-loss medications that are not consistently covered by insurance plans — could benefit more significantly.

Previously, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) criticized Trump over his statements that TrumpRx is cutting drug prices by 600%, arguing that the figures do not make mathematical sense.

White House economists reportedly estimate that the deals brokered by Trump with pharmaceutical companies to lower prescription drug prices in the U.S. could save Americans roughly $529 billion over the next 10 years.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo Courtesy: Kathy Hutchins on Shutterstock.com