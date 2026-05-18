Retiring Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) endorsed San Francisco Supervisor Connie Chan (D) on Monday in the race to succeed her in California's 11th Congressional District, giving Chan the support of the district's dominant Democratic figure weeks before the June 2 primary.

Pelosi Backs Chan In Succession Race

"I know and love this district, I know the Congress and I know Connie," Pelosi said in a video shared by the two campaigns on Instagram, with Chan seated beside her. "I'm proud to endorse Democrat Connie Chan and ask you to join me in electing her to Congress. Thank you."

Chan Highlights Roots And Pelosi Ties

Chan, who has served on San Francisco's Board of Supervisors since 2021, entered the race in November by emphasizing her working-class background and ties to Pelosi. In her launch video, she included a photo with Pelosi and said, "I stand on the shoulders of those who came before me and fought for the same values."

Her campaign website also features photos with prominent California Democrats, including former Vice President Kamala Harris (D), Sen. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) and Rep. Judy Chu (D-Calif.).

Fundraising Gap Shapes Competitive Primary

But Chan trails state Sen. Scott Wiener (D-Calif.) in fundraising. Federal Election Commission filings show Chan had raised more than $457,000 and had more than $156,000 on hand at the end of March. Wiener raised more than $734,000 in the first quarter and had more than $2.6 million on hand.

Saikat Chakrabarti, former chief of staff to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), entered the race in February 2025. His campaign reported more than $360,000 in contributions and a candidate loan exceeding $4.8 million.

California's primary is set for June 2. Under state rules, the top two finishers advance to November regardless of party.

Photo: Asatur Yesayants on Shutterstock.com