In the wake of recent threats from President Donald Trump towards Cuba, former Defense Secretary Robert Gates has voiced concerns about a potential migration crisis from the island to the U.S.

According to the National Coast Guard Museum, the Mariel Boatlift was a mass migration in 1980 during which large numbers of people fled Cuba by boat.

"Does it matter to U.S. national security what happens on this island?" he asked.

Gates also underscored the influence of Cuban security personnel in other nations, including Venezuela, and the impact of their actions on U.S. national security and interests.

“They've done this in other countries, so they have been involved in ways that have impacted our national security and our interests, in their engagement in other countries, for a long time," he added.

Cuba Drone Concerns Rise As US Weighs Castro Charges

This warning from Gates comes amid escalating tensions between the U.S. and Cuba. On Sunday, Axios reported that Cuba has acquired more than 300 military drones and has discussed potential attacks on the U.S. base at Guantanamo Bay Naval Base, U.S. military vessels, and possibly Key West.

The report has heightened concerns within the Trump administration over drone warfare capabilities and the presence of Iranian military advisers in Havana. CIA Director John Ratcliffe reportedly traveled to Cuba and warned officials against hostile actions while urging political reforms to ease U.S. sanctions.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock