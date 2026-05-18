Defense companies are reportedly urging the Trump Administration to delay an impending deadline that forbids them from procuring rare earth magnets from China for U.S. military contracts.

The firms are requesting more time to adhere to the ban on Chinese samarium cobalt magnets and neodymium iron boron magnets. The ban, set to become effective from January 1, 2027, has been in the pipeline for years, reported the Financial Times on Monday.

Magnet production also takes place outside China, including in countries such as Germany, South Korea, and the United States.

Pentagon did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comments.

US Pushes To Cut China Reliance

This development comes in the wake of the U.S. Government Accountability Office warning last year that over 200,000 Defense Department suppliers contribute to advanced weapons systems and other military equipment, but officials have limited visibility into where many of those goods are manufactured. The agency said efforts to assess supply-chain risks remain fragmented and narrow in scope.

In April, U.S. trade representative Jamieson Greer proposed that allies pay a premium on minerals sourced from a proposed group of reliable trading partners, including Europe, to break China's dominance.

Earlier this month, Trump renewed his push for stricter enforcement of U.S. government purchasing rules, calling for federal agencies to prioritize American-made products and sharply reduce reliance on foreign goods.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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