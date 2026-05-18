'Americans Are Living With The Consequences:' Pete Buttigieg Attacks JD Vance Over Trump's Policies

Former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg escalated his criticism of Vice President J.D. Vance, arguing that Donald Trump’s economic policies are driving up costs, widening inequality, and reducing access to health care.

Buttigieg Accuses Vance Of ‘Name-Calling‘

On Sunday, in a post on X alongside a CNN interview clip, Buttigieg criticized Republican messaging and defended Democratic economic priorities.

"JD Vance remains busy with name-calling, but the Trump Administration's economic failures are there for all to see," Buttigieg wrote.

He added that "Americans are living with the consequences of Trump cutting taxes for the wealthy, cutting health care, and launching expensive wars that send taxpayer dollars abroad while jacking up fuel costs at home."

In the CNN interview, Vance argued that Democrats have shifted toward "left-wing radicalism," framing the party as out of step with mainstream voters.

Buttigieg pushed back, saying Vance's rhetoric reflects political messaging rather than public priorities.

"When you're out there doing that kind of name-calling, it shows how removed you are from the center of gravity of the American people," he said.

He added that most Americans want "the wealthy to pay their fair share in taxes," expanded health care access and stronger worker protections, rather than what he described as "billionaire tax cuts."

Trump Economy Faces Bond Market Fears And Tariff Blow

Earlier, Ross Gerber criticized the administration's policies, saying they had fueled inflation and instability in the U.S. bond market as Treasury yields climbed sharply.

He warned Americans would ultimately "pay the price" for government decisions, while Peter Schiff cautioned that rising long-term yields could trigger a broader economic crisis.

The Trump administration moved to overturn a federal trade court ruling that challenged the legal basis for President Donald Trump's 10% import tariffs.

The decision marked another legal setback for Trump's trade agenda after the Supreme Court earlier struck down broader tariffs imposed under emergency powers.

Separately, Jamie Dimon said he remained confident in the long-term U.S. economy but warned that geopolitical fragmentation and weakening Western alliances posed major risks to global stability.

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