President Donald Trump is reportedly contemplating the addition of a helipad to the White House premises, aimed at averting damage to the South Lawn caused by the new, more potent Marine One helicopters.

The decision to construct the helipad comes after years of failed attempts to modify the VH-92A to land at the White House, as per the report. Government reports dating back to at least 2018 warned that the VH-92A helicopter's engines and auxiliary power unit could damage the White House lawn.

Unlike the older VH-3D, which lands on protective boards, the newer helicopter's exhaust can scorch the ground in hot and dry conditions. The VH-92A also has a significantly higher carrying capacity, able to transport 6,200 pounds more than the VH-3D.

The Marine Corps initially planned to retire the VH-3D this year, but due to delays in the VH-92A’s deployment, the older model will continue to be used until at least 2027.

Trump is also anticipated to install a helipad at his Mar-a-Lago residence this summer, reported WSJ.

White House did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comments.

Trump Oversees Major Renovations

The helipad is the latest in a string of renovations to the historic White House grounds since Trump began his second term. The President, with his background in real estate development, has been hands-on with these construction and renovation projects.

Trump also criticized the expensive renovation of the National Mall Reflecting Pool between the Lincoln Memorial and the Washington Monument under the administrations of former presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden.

He said his administration is now overseeing a redesigned reconstruction using "industrial-strength materials" to enhance durability and appearance while cutting costs, adding that the work is ahead of schedule and expected to be completed before July 4.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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