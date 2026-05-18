Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) said on Sunday that FBI Director Kash Patel should be held accountable over allegations that he used taxpayer-funded resources for personal benefit, saying reports of abuse inside President Donald Trump's administration are emerging "every single day."

Slotkin Says Patel Should Face Accountability

The Michigan Democrat posted the criticism on X, along with a clip from her interview with ABC News Live anchor Linsey Davis about reporting that Patel received a taxpayer-funded snorkeling tour near the USS Arizona at Pearl Harbor.

"Every single day, there's a story about people like Kash Patel in the Trump administration using taxpayer resources for their own benefit," Slotkin wrote. "All of these people should be held accountable."

In the interview, Slotkin said, "I think we’re just at the beginning of understanding the corruption, the abuse of resources, the abuse of military and law enforcement, um, planes and, you know, vehicles. It’s just, um, I feel like every single day there’s a story about people in this administration milking the cow that is the federal government for their benefit."

Pearl Harbor Snorkel Report Draws Scrutiny

"Regardless of where you fall on the political spectrum, we should be absolutely sickened by someone using taxpayer resources for their own benefit," she added. "So all of these people should be held accountable, and that includes people very close to the President and his cabinet, like Kash Patel."

The Associated Press reported last week that Patel, during an official Hawaii visit last summer, took a rare Navy-arranged "VIP snorkel" at Pearl Harbor, swimming near the wreckage of the USS Arizona, where more than 900 service members died in Japan's 1941 attack.

Other Ethics Questions Add Political Pressure

In December 2025, House Democrats Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) and Sydney Kamlager-Dove (D-Calif.) demanded that Patel reimburse taxpayers for what they called personal use of a government jet.

Patel has denied wrongdoing. His defenders say the travel and security measures were tied to official duties and credible threats.

Patel did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comments.



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