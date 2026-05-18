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U.S. President Donald Trump appears on a computer screen, alongside a portrait of Xi Jinping, the Chinese leader and politician, displayed on a screen.
May 18, 2026 1:23 AM 2 min read

Trump, Xi Establish US-China Boards Of Trade And Investment, But Trade Fairness, Taiwan Linger In The Background

President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping chartered two new bilateral institutions, the U.S.-China Board of Trade and the U.S.-China Board of Investment, as the cornerstones of the bilateral economic agreement reached during Trump’s second state visit to China.

Unlike the 20 countries with which the U.S. holds comprehensive free trade agreements, according to the U.S. Trade Representative, China has no such bilateral framework, making the new Boards the first formal government-to-government trade and investment mechanism between the two economies.

What The Boards Do

On Saturday, China’s Commerce Ministry separately said both sides reached a tentative agreement to lower tariffs and ease non-tariff barriers.

Boeing Orders, Farm Pledges

Taiwan, Trade Skepticism Cloud the Broader Picture

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Photo Courtesy: Below the Sky on Shutterstock.com

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