On Sunday, President Donald Trump escalated a Republican primary battle in Kentucky by attacking Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) and endorsing challenger Ed Gallrein.

Trump Targets Massie In Kentucky GOP Primary Clash

Trump urged voters to remove Massie from office, calling him a "Weak and Pathetic RINO" and "the Worst Republican Congressman in History."

He accused Massie of opposing key GOP priorities, including tax cuts and border security, and criticized his voting record on issues such as law enforcement and cultural policy.

"The incredible people of Kentucky's 4th Congressional District gave us a mandate to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN," Trump wrote, adding that Gallrein is the candidate who would carry that agenda forward.

Trump praised Gallrein as a "Navy SEAL, Army Ranger, and Fifth Generation Kentucky Farmer," calling him a "true America First Patriot."

He said Gallrein would support "peace through strength," secure the border, defend the Second Amendment, cut taxes, and promote U.S. energy dominance.

Trump also described Massie as a "totally ineffective LOSER," arguing that his votes often align against Republican priorities and weaken the party's agenda.

Schiff Says GOP Shift Ends Reagan Conservatism

Peter Schiff said on X that Republican criticism of Massie shows the end of Reagan-style conservatism within the GOP.

He argued the party has become "the most left wing Republican Party in history" and warned that Democrats would move further left in response, creating a "political death spiral." He ended his post with, "Got Gold?"

Trump Attacked Massie During Kentucky Visit

Earlier, Trump criticized Massie during a Kentucky visit, urging voters to replace him over his opposition to key GOP legislation tied to Trump's agenda.

Trump called Massie "the worst" and said he repeatedly voted against Republican priorities, including a major tax and immigration bill.

He also said Massie "only votes no" and questioned his effectiveness in Congress.

Trump endorsed challenger Gallrein, saying he better reflects the GOP and MAGA agenda.

Gallrein said he would closely support Trump's policies if elected, while Massie pushed back, criticizing the event's organization.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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