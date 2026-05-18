Former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg criticized his successor Sean Duffy on Sunday over a reality-style travel series filmed while Duffy leads the agency, calling the project an embarrassment as Americans face high fuel costs.

Buttigieg Says Road Trip Misses Moment

"I love road trips. I love America. I actually took a taxpayer-funded road trip lasting about seven months. It was in Afghanistan. This is something very different," Buttigieg told CNN's Dana Bash on "State of the Union," referring to his military service.

Buttigieg said the issue was not patriotism, but Duffy promoting a road trip he described as fitting "any budget" when many Americans are struggling with higher diesel and gasoline prices linked to the Iran war and the Trump administration. He said celebrating a road trip while traveling has become less affordable is "exactly what people are so frustrated about."

The current national average for a gallon of regular gasoline in the United States stands at $4.513, according to AAA data at the time of writing, with California leading the country at $6.143, followed closely by Washington and Hawaii.

Duffy Family Defends Travel Series

Benzinga reached out to the Department of Transportation for comment, but did not receive a response at the time of writing.

Sponsorship Questions Add Ethics Scrutiny

Duffy has rejected criticism, saying private backers funded the show and his family filmed it in short production windows. He has also accused Democrats of attacking a patriotic project. Over the past week, he has openly criticized Buttigieg's tenure on social media, calling his Biden-era predecessor a "sloth" and claiming the Trump administration has moved faster on Transportation Department priorities.

Meanwhile, Politico reported on Saturday that an unnamed travel company declined to sponsor the project over concerns that the arrangement resembled "paying for access" to a sitting Cabinet secretary.

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