Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy delivered sharp criticism of former President Joe Biden-era Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, accusing the latter of failing to initiate upgrades to air traffic control towers.

Mountains Of Cash

On Sunday, Duffy took to X, sharing a video that outlined the Department of Transportation’s (DOT) new plan to upgrade air traffic control towers.

“PETE BUTTIGIEG SAT ON MOUNTAINS OF CASH WHILE AIR TRAFFIC CONTROLLERS WORKED IN DECAYING TOWERS,” Duffy said. The video showcased towers in deteriorating conditions, with visuals of leakages and flooded floors.

He also shared that the DOT would be constructing eight new towers and upgrading 41 existing ones across 27 states, with a budget of over $1 billion. “America is Building Again!” he said.

Pete Buttigieg Moved Like A Sloth

He also touted his efforts to bring about multiple changes, accusing Buttigieg of moving “like a sloth” in a post on X on Sunday. He shared a video outlining the DOT’s efforts since President Donald Trump came to power last year. “After four years of a do-nothing DOT Secretary, America is back,” he said.

Sean Duffy Outlines NOTAM System Woes

Trump’s China Meet

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