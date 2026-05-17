On Sunday, former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) warned that deploying American troops into Iran would trigger a "political revolution" in the United States, as divisions over foreign policy deepen within the MAGA movement.

Greene Slams Potential Iran War

Greene made the remarks in a post on X amid rising tensions surrounding potential U.S. involvement in Iran.

"If you send in U.S. military troops into Iran, there is going to be a political revolution in America," Greene wrote.

She added, "WE. ARE. DONE. We said no more foreign wars and we meant it."

Greene also suggested that an anti-war political alliance could emerge if the conflict escalates further.

"The coalition will unite and be unstoppable. I'll make sure of it," she said.

The former congresswoman ended the post with a blunt message directed at U.S. leaders: "End this war. It's stupid."

Trump Escalates Iran Warning And Military Tensions

President Donald Trump intensified pressure on Iran, warning that stalled peace talks were running out of time while defending his hardline stance on Tehran's nuclear ambitions.

Trump said Iran's response to a U.S. peace proposal was "totally unacceptable" and warned, "the clock is ticking," urging immediate action or consequences.

Last week, he defended prioritizing Iran's nuclear threat over U.S. economic concerns, saying, "I don't think about Americans' financial situation, I don't think about anybody," and insisting that stopping a nuclear-armed Iran was his main goal.

Meanwhile, the U.S. military reported clashes in the Strait of Hormuz area, saying six Iranian boats were destroyed and missiles and drones were intercepted during "Project Freedom," a mission aimed at reopening key shipping routes.

Officials said Iranian forces engaged U.S. warships, triggering the response.

Trump also suggested additional Iranian vessels may have been sunk, as tensions escalated alongside ongoing naval operations in the region.

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