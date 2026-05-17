SkyBridge Capital founder Anthony Scaramucci says America’s decision to grant China permanent normal trade relations and World Trade Organization membership was a costly strategic miscalculation.

Strategic Blindness At The WTO

After the U.S. signed a bilateral trade agreement with China in November 1999, Congress passed the United States–China Relations Act of 2000, granting Beijing permanent normal trade relations, and on Dec. 11, 2001, China formally joined the WTO.

According to Scaramucci's Sunday X post, China entered as an emerging market, protecting its own economy with tariffs while exporting to the U.S. with few restrictions. "We were too arrogant to question it," Scaramucci wrote on X.

Scaramucci argued that Beijing took U.S. technology, copied intellectual property, and pegged its currency to the dollar, a move that compounded every round of American deficit spending. He called that spending "the most regressive tax you can put on working people," arguing it simultaneously lowered China's export costs.

From Emerging Market To Global Superpower

Scaramucci said China ran 10–11% growth for years, building a navy, a military and becoming a global superpower "largely on the back of deals we made with good intentions and almost no strategic foresight."

The trade imbalance Scaramucci described remains stark. The U.S. goods trade deficit with China stood at $202.1 billion in 2025, with exports of $106.3 billion against imports of $308.4 billion, according to the U.S. Trade Representative.

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