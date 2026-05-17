Kelly Calls For Broad Trading Ban

The clip showed Johnson saying, "We have to have sympathy. We need to at least let them engage in some stock trading so they can continue to take care of their family." But the excerpt left out broader context. Johnson was discussing frozen congressional pay and whether it discourages qualified candidates from serving.

Johnson Says Pay Freeze Hurts Recruitment

Rank-and-file members of Congress have earned $174,000 annually since 2009. Johnson said some lawmakers may struggle with the job's financial demands.

Trump Trades Sharpen Ethics Debate

The debate on lawmakers trading stocks sharpened after Trump disclosed at least $220 million in first-quarter transactions involving U.S. corporate securities, according to ethics filings released last Thursday by the Office of Government Ethics.

The filings said the trades were made through third-party discretionary accounts. A spokesperson said Trump, his family and the Trump Organization did not direct individual investment decisions.

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