US Says China To Buy At Least $17 Billion Worth Agricultural Goods Annually After Trump-Xi Meet

President Donald Trump has successfully brokered a major agricultural agreement with China. The deal, announced on Sunday, commits China to purchasing at least $17 billion in U.S. agricultural products annually until 2028.

US-China Agreement

According to a White House fact sheet, the announcement followed a two-day summit in China, marking the first visit by a U.S. president to the country in nearly a decade.

The Chinese Ministry of Commerce had earlier indicated that both nations would implement measures such as reducing tariffs on specific goods. However, the White House release did not disclose details on tariffs.

Agreement Includes Preventing Iran From Obtaining Nuclear Weapons

During the summit, both leaders expressed optimism about U.S.-China relations.

The fact sheet also mentioned agreements on preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons, reopening the Strait of Hormuz, and ensuring no entity can impose tolls, highlighting a collaborative approach to international issues.

Kevin O'Leary Highlights Uneven Business Environment In China

President Trump addressed comments by Chinese President Xi Jinping about the U.S. being a “declining nation,” attributing the decline to the Biden administration. Trump emphasized the resurgence of the U.S. under his leadership, highlighting the ongoing geopolitical dynamics between the two nations.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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