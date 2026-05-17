Trump Warns Iran There Won't Be Anything Left Of It If It Fails To Move Fast

President Donald Trump has issued a stern warning to Iran, highlighting the urgency of stalled peace negotiations.

‘Clock Is Ticking'

In a Truth Social post, Trump emphasized that the “clock is ticking,” urging Iran to act swiftly or face severe consequences. This follows his rejection of Iran’s recent response to the U.S. peace proposal, which he found “totally unacceptable” due to Tehran’s demand to separate nuclear discussions from peace talks.

"For Iran, the Clock is Ticking, and they better get moving, FAST, or there won't be anything left of them. TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE!" he said.

Intensifying Pressure On Iran

The conflict, which began in February alongside Israel, has seen Trump consistently pressuring Iran to halt its nuclear enrichment activities. Trump recently described the ceasefire with Israel as being on “life support” after its extension last month.

Earlier on Sunday, Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed the Middle East conflict and Trump’s recent visit to China.

Throughout the ongoing conflict, Trump has claimed significant damage to Iran’s military infrastructure, arguing that Tehran lacks leverage in negotiations. Pakistan has been mediating between the U.S. and Iran, with Trump urging Iranian officials to engage via phone or visit the U.S. for talks.

Trump's Warning Amid Rising Tensions

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock