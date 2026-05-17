Ray Dalio, founder of Bridgewater Associates, has reportedly voiced concerns about the United States’ waning global influence as China continues to grow in wealth and power, as President Donald Trump concluded his two-day state visit to the Asian country.

Perception Of US As A Dependable Ally Shifting, Says Dalio

According to a Fortune report, Dalio pointed out that the perception of the U.S. as a dependable ally is shifting.

After spending a month in Asia, including 10 days in China, Dalio noted that countries are increasingly skeptical of the US’s commitment to defending its interests.

This comes as President Donald Trump met with China’s Xi Jinping, amid a stalemate in the US-Iran conflict. Dalio’s insights carry weight due to his extensive experience in China with Bridgewater, the largest hedge fund globally.

Dalio Highlights China's Growing Economic Power

Dalio highlighted China’s growing economic power, now 60% to 70% of the US economy, and its significance in global recognition.

He compared the current situation to a historical tribute system, where nations acknowledge power differences. This shift, he noted, has direct market implications, necessitating investors to adapt to currency risks and seek diversification, including gold.

Dalio Warns Of Increasing Brinksmanship

The global power dynamics between the US and China have been a focal point of concern for investors and policymakers alike.

In April, Dalio clarified his earlier warnings about a “world war,” stating that he did not foresee an imminent direct conflict between the two nations. Instead, he described a broader struggle encompassing economics, technology, cyber conflict, and geopolitics.

He warned of increasing “brinkmanship” as both powers engage in trade, capital, technology, and influence battles, marking a shift from a rules-based multilateral order to a more power-driven system.

Dalio has also advised investors to prepare for “great turbulence” in the coming years, driven by factors such as deficits, the wealth gap, AI disruption, and political polarization. He recommended allocating up to 15% of investment portfolios into gold as a hedge against these uncertainties.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock