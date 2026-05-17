Trump's China Summit, Palantir Stock, Sanders Reaction On Iran And More: This Week In Politics

As the week unfolded, several significant events took place. Here’s a quick recap of the top political stories.

What Happened On Air Force One?

Following President Donald Trump‘s two-day summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping, U.S. officials and reporters on Air Force One were directed to discard all items received in China before leaving Beijing on Friday. This included burner phones, credential badges, and Chinese-issued lapel pins. The move was to prevent potential espionage, given China’s history as a U.S. cyber adversary.

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Bill Maher’s Take On Trump’s Beijing Summit

Comedian Bill Maher criticized President Donald Trump’s Beijing summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping, arguing that the meeting leaned more on spectacle and flattery than substantive diplomatic progress. Maher pointed out that Trump’s fondness for formal pageantry was well-known to China, and the summit was tailored to suit his preferences.

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Trump’s Palantir Investment

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Trump’s Q1 Trading Disclosure

President Donald Trump’s first-quarter 2026 ethics filing revealed an astonishing 3,642 securities transactions. This equates to roughly 58 trades for every U.S. trading day in the quarter. Trump certified the 113-page Form 278-T on May 8, and the OGE received it on May 12. A handwritten notation on the cover page indicated that late fees were paid, suggesting the disclosure window of 30 to 45 days was exceeded.

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Bernie Sanders’ Reaction To Intel Report On Iran Missiles

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) responded sarcastically to a report that challenged the Trump administration’s claims of Iran’s military being “decimated.” The report revealed that Iran retained much of its missile capability, with Sanders highlighting the irony of the situation. The New York Times report stated that Iran retained roughly 70% of its prewar missile stockpile and about 70% of its mobile launchers.

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Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.