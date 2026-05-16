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President Donald J. Trump oversees Operation Epic Fury at Mar-a-Lago, Palm Beach, FL, March 1, 2026. (White House photo by Daniel Torok)
May 16, 2026 11:58 PM 2 min read

Trump Approval Hits Record Low Ahead Of Midterms As 77% Say His Policies Raised Cost Of Living

President Donald Trump‘s policy approval hit a record low as 77% of Americans said his policies raised their cost of living.

Voters Signal Pain

According to a CNN/SSRS poll conducted from Apr. 30 to May 4, disapproval of Trump’s handling of healthcare reached 65%, the highest level recorded for any president this century. The figure surpasses the previous peaks of 63% for both Barack Obama and George W. Bush, based on a survey of 1,499 adults with a margin of error of ±2.8 percentage points.

Overall, 70% of respondents disapprove of President Trump's handling of the economy, 74% disapprove of his handling of inflation, and 79% disapprove of his handling of gas prices. His overall approval rating stands at 35%.

The economy and cost of living were identified as the top issues by 55% of respondents, up from 42% in January.

Democrats Hold Edge, But No Party Dominates

On party trust, Americans give Democrats a slight edge on the economy, 35% to 33% and a larger lead on healthcare costs, 43% to 24%, according to the poll.

As of May 15, polling averages show President Trump with negative approval ratings across major trackers. RealClearPolitics reports 40.3% approval and 56.5% disapproval, while Silver Bulletin shows 38.5% approval and 58.3% disapproval.

Despite the S&P 500 rising 8.02% year to date, the Dow Jones gaining 2.36% and the Nasdaq surging 15.55%, voter sentiment on the economy remains deeply negative.

With midterm elections less than six months away, the disconnect between Wall Street gains and public sentiment presents a defining challenge for the president.

Photo Courtesy: Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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