Bill Maher Says Xi Jinping 'Holds The Cards Now' After Trump Beijing Summit

Comedian Bill Maher criticized President Donald Trump's Beijing summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping, arguing that the meeting leaned more on spectacle and flattery than substantive diplomatic progress.

Maher Calls Beijing Summit A ‘Love Fest‘

On Friday, Maher said during his "Real Time" monologue, "China knows what Trump likes," pointing to the summit’s formal pageantry.

"He likes the pomp and the parades, and he likes the red carpet," Maher said.

He added that the meeting felt like a "love fest" rather than a hard-nosed negotiation. He joked there were "no demands, except you have to try these dumplings."

Maher also suggested Xi held leverage in the relationship, saying the Chinese leader acted like "someone who knows he holds the cards now, ever since Trump backed down on their big trade war."

He mocked Trump's repeated praise of Xi, referencing the president calling him a "tough cookie" and "a great leader."

Trump Takes Neutral Stance On Taiwan

Earlier, President Trump said the U.S. took a "neutral" position on Taiwan after meeting Xi, stressing restraint and saying he did not want conflict between China and Taiwan.

Trump said U.S. policy had not changed, adding, "I may do it. I may not do it," when asked about a $14 billion arms package for Taiwan.

He also said both sides should "cool down."

The comments followed a Beijing summit where Xi reportedly warned Taiwan could put U.S.-China relations in an "extremely dangerous" situation.

Trump also defended Xi's remarks about the U.S. being a "declining nation," saying they referred to the Biden administration and not his own leadership.

The leaders discussed trade, Iran, and security issues, agreeing Iran should not obtain nuclear weapons and emphasizing the importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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