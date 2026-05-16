Taiwan Pushes Back After Trump Warns Against Formal Independence Declaration

Taiwan has insisted it is a sovereign and independent nation after President Donald Trump warned it against formally declaring independence from China.

Taipei Pushes Back

Presidential spokesperson Karen Kuo called it “self-evident” that Taiwan is “a sovereign, independent democratic country.”

She added, however, that Taipei remains committed to maintaining the cross-strait status quo, neither formally declaring independence nor pursuing unification with China.

Trump Signals No Support For Independence

Trump’s warning came after a two-day summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing. Speaking to Fox News, Trump said he had “made no commitment either way” on Taiwan, adding, “I’m not looking to have somebody go independent. I want them to cool down.” Xi “feels very strongly” about the island and “doesn’t want to see a movement for independence,” Trump said.

Beijing, which claims Taiwan as its territory and has not ruled out taking it by force and has ramped up military drills around the island in recent years.

"I may do it. I may not do it," Trump said.

Photo Courtesy: Shuttertock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.