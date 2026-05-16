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President Donald J. Trump delivers remarks on energy at the Port of Corpus Christi, Texas, February 27, 2026
May 16, 2026 11:07 PM 2 min read

Taiwan Pushes Back After Trump Warns Against Formal Independence Declaration

Taiwan has insisted it is a sovereign and independent nation after President Donald Trump warned it against formally declaring independence from China.

Taipei Pushes Back

Presidential spokesperson Karen Kuo called it “self-evident” that Taiwan is “a sovereign, independent democratic country.”

She added, however, that Taipei remains committed to maintaining the cross-strait status quo, neither formally declaring independence nor pursuing unification with China.

Trump Signals No Support For Independence

Trump’s warning came after a two-day summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing. Speaking to Fox News, Trump said he had “made no commitment either way” on Taiwan, adding, “I’m not looking to have somebody go independent. I want them to cool down.” Xi “feels very strongly” about the island and “doesn’t want to see a movement for independence,” Trump said.

Beijing, which claims Taiwan as its territory and has not ruled out taking it by force and has ramped up military drills around the island in recent years.

 "I may do it. I may not do it," Trump said.

Photo Courtesy: Shuttertock

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