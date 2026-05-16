Trump Says Stopping Iran Nukes Matters More Than Americans' Cost-Of-Living Concerns: 'I Don't Think...'

President Donald Trump defended his comments on the economic impact of the Iran conflict, saying preventing Tehran from obtaining a nuclear weapon is more important than Americans' rising cost-of-living concerns.

Trump Defends Iran War

On Friday, speaking to Fox News anchor Bret Baier before returning from a summit in Beijing, Trump stood by remarks he made earlier this week about not prioritizing Americans' affordability concerns during negotiations tied to the Iran war.

"That's a perfect statement. I'd make it again," Trump said.

Earlier, the president told reporters that the "only thing" guiding his approach was stopping Iran from developing nuclear weapons.

“The only thing that matters when I’m talking about Iran, they can’t have a nuclear weapon,” Trump said on Tuesday.

He added, “I don’t think about Americans’ financial situation, I don’t think about anybody.”

Trump, Xi Meet As Iran Peace Talks Collapse

On Thursday, President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping met in Beijing to discuss trade relations and global security issues, including Iran and Taiwan.

Trump pressed for stronger U.S. trade gains, while both leaders agreed Iran must not obtain nuclear weapons and stressed keeping the Strait of Hormuz open.

Xi warned that Taiwan tensions could severely damage U.S.-China relations.

Last week, Trump rejected Iran's peace response as "totally unacceptable" and said the ceasefire was "on life support."

Iran pushed back, demanding an end to military action, compensation and control over key oil routes, while warning of retaliation if pressure continues.

Trump later reaffirmed his rejection of Iran's proposal on Truth Social, signaling stalled negotiations as tensions continue to escalate.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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