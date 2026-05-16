Trump Administration Reportedly Eyes Raúl Castro Indictment Over 1996 Plane Shootdown

The Justice Department is reportedly preparing potential criminal charges against former Cuban leader Raúl Castro over the 1996 downing of two civilian planes, a move that could sharply intensify already fraught U.S.-Cuba relations.

DOJ Revisits Deadly 1996 Brothers To The Rescue Incident

The U.S. prosecutors are weighing an indictment tied to Castro's alleged role in the shootdown of an aircraft operated by the Miami-based exile group Brothers to the Rescue, which killed four people, the Associated Press reported on Friday.

Castro served as Cuba's defense minister during the incident, when Cuban fighter jets destroyed the planes after repeated tensions over anti-government flights near Cuban airspace.

Trump Administration Expands Pressure On Cuba

Any indictment would mark a major escalation in President Donald Trump's hardline approach toward Havana.

It follows renewed sanctions, economic restrictions and rhetoric suggesting possible intervention if Cuba's communist leadership refuses political and economic reforms.

Trump has largely avoided confirming specifics but described Cuba as a nation in steep decline.

Trump had also previously suggested he could assume control of Cuba "in some form," describing it as "a big honor."

The comment led Russia to reiterate its backing of Havana while denouncing what it called clear interference in the domestic affairs of a sovereign nation.

Political And Military Stakes Rise

Experts say pursuing charges against Castro could energize anti-Castro voters, particularly in Florida, while increasing geopolitical pressure on the island's leadership.

However, analysts caution that, unlike Venezuela, Cuba's entrenched political structure and proximity to the U.S. make military action significantly more complex.

Historical Fallout Still Shapes US-Cuba Policy

The 1996 shootdown remains a defining moment in bilateral tensions, helping drive passage of the Helms-Burton Act, which strengthened the U.S. embargo against Cuba.

Previous investigations into Castro, including alleged drug trafficking links, never resulted in charges.

At 94, Castro remains largely out of public view but is still widely considered influential behind the scenes, making any U.S. legal action against him a potentially historic turning point in decades of conflict between Washington and Havana.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by a Benzinga editor.

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