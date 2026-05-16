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Madrid, Spain- June 28, 2022: Air Force One upon arrival at the Torrejón Air Base in Madrid. United States President Jon Biden arrives on his plane at the NATO summit in Madrid.
May 16, 2026 1:13 AM 2 min read

Spy Fears On Air Force One? Trump Team Ordered To Dump Everything Received In China

U.S. officials and reporters aboard Air Force One were ordered to discard all items received during President Donald Trump‘s two-day summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping before departing Beijing Friday.

Hard Security Call

Staff surrendered burner phones, credential badges and Chinese-issued lapel pins, dropping them into a bin at the plane's stairs, according to White House pool reporter Emily Goodin of the New York Post, who wrote on X, "Nothing from China allowed on the plane."

China remains a top U.S. cyber adversary with well-documented intelligence and espionage capabilities. Gifted items can be bugged and governments have done so in the past. Burner phones are standard protocol in high-risk foreign environments, as device compromise is often assumed from the moment of arrival.

The high-stakes summit between the world’s two largest economies concluded on Friday, covering Taiwan, Iran, trade, artificial intelligence and fentanyl.

Photo Courtesy: Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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