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Silver Spring, MD, USA - June 25, 2022: The FDA White Oak Campus, headquarters of the United States Food and Drug Administration, a federal agency of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).
May 15, 2026 11:53 PM 2 min read

FDA Drug Chief Tracey Hoeg Fired Days After After Marty Makary's Exit— Says Order Came From 'Way Above'

Tracey Beth Hoeg, acting head of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration‘s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, was fired Friday after six months in the role, amid several high-level official exits from the federal public health agency.

Hoeg confirmed the dismissal on X, saying the day marked six months as CDER head and that she was fired. She was the fifth person to run CDER in the 15 months of President Donald Trump‘s second term. Her exit comes days after Commissioner Marty Makary resigned.

‘Not My Choice’

In an interview with MD Reports, Hoeg said two FDA officials arrived at her office and told her she could either resign or be terminated. She refused. “I said I’m not signing a letter of resignation if it’s not my choice,” she said. The officials told her the decision came from someone “way above their pay grade.”

Reuters, earlier on Friday, citing sources, had reported her expected departure.

White House Resets The Roster

Photo Courtesy: Shutterstock

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