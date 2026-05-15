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China flag and Taiwan flag on cracked wall damage. China have conflict and try to merge Taiwan to one China.
May 15, 2026 10:49 PM 2 min read

Trump Urges Taiwan, China To 'Cool Down' After High-Stakes Summit With Xi Jinping, Keeps Arms Package In Limbo— 'Nothing's Changed'

President Donald Trump signaled neutrality on Taiwan’s security on Friday, warning Taipei not to expect unconditional U.S. military backing while urging restraint from both sides following his summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Uncertainty Over Taiwan Arms Package

When asked directly whether Taiwan should feel more or less secure, Trump replied, “Neutral.”

At the May 14 Beijing summit, Xi also warned that mishandling Taiwan could push U.S.-China ties into an “extremely dangerous” situation.

Deterrence And Chips

Lai Release Unlikely

The U.S. president also brought up imprisoned Hong Kong media mogul Jimmy Lai during talks with Xi, saying he was not optimistic about Lai's release after Xi gave what Trump described as a "not positive" response.

Photo Courtesy: Shutterstock

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