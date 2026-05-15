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Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders speaking at the Democratic National Convention
May 15, 2026 3:19 AM 3 min read

Bernie Sanders Says 'Surprise, Surprise' As Intel Report Challenges Trump's 'Decimated' Iran Missiles Claim

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) responded sarcastically on Thursday after a report said U.S. intelligence assessments show Iran retained much of its missile capability despite repeated Trump administration claims that Tehran's military had been "decimated."

Sanders Questions Trump's Iran Claims

"Surprise, surprise: After months of Trump claiming Iran’s military was ‘decimated,' U.S. intelligence now says Iran still has 70% of its missile stockpile and most of its launch capability," Sanders wrote on X.

Sanders was responding to a New York Times report that said recent U.S. intelligence assessments found Iran retained roughly 70% of its prewar missile stockpile and about 70% of its mobile launchers. The assessments also found Iran had regained operational access to 30 of 33 missile sites near the Strait of Hormuz, according to summaries of the report.

Sanders used the findings to criticize the administration's reliance on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in shaping U.S. policy toward Iran. "Maybe we shouldn't let Netanyahu, a liar and a war criminal, dictate U.S. foreign policy," Sanders wrote.

Reports Challenge Decimated Military Narrative

The reported findings also said Iran had regained access to much of its underground missile storage and launch network, with many facilities assessed as partially or fully operational.

Trump pushed back Tuesday on coverage questioning the scale of Iran's losses, calling it "virtual TREASON" to say Iran was doing well militarily. "Only Losers, Ingrates, and Fools are able to make a case against America!" he wrote in a Truth Social post.

CENTCOM Chief Disputes Missile Findings

Photo Courtesy: Sheila Fitzgerald on Shutterstock.com

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