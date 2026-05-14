President Donald Trump said on Thursday that Chinese President Xi Jinping's apparent reference to the United States as a "declining nation" applied to the Biden administration, not to what Trump described as America's rebound under his own leadership.

Trump Says Xi Meant Biden Era

"When President Xi very elegantly referred to the United States as perhaps being a declining nation, he was referring to the tremendous damage we suffered during the four years of Sleepy Joe Biden and the Biden Administration, and on that score, he was 100% correct," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"President Xi was not referring to the incredible rise that the United States has displayed to the world during the 16 spectacular months of the Trump Administration," Trump added. "Two years ago, we were, in fact, a Nation in decline. On that, I fully agree with President Xi!"

Trump also wrote, "Now, the United States is the hottest Nation anywhere in the world, and hopefully our relationship with China will be stronger and better than ever before!"

Xi Raises Thucydides Trap Warning

The New York Times reported that Xi also referred to "great changes unseen in a century," a phrase common in Chinese diplomacy that points to the weakening of the U.S.-led post-World War II order.

Trade And Taiwan Dominate Beijing Talks

Speaking to Fox News on Thursday, Trump said he did not think Biden would have received a meeting with Xi. But Biden met Xi in Lima, Peru, on Nov. 16, 2024, in what the White House said was their third meeting as presidents.

Trade has dominated the Beijing summit, alongside Taiwan, technology restrictions and Iran. Reuters reported that Trump and Xi are scheduled for a "Friendship Photo" on Friday, followed by tea and lunch before Trump returns to Washington.

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