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cisco sign outside building
May 14, 2026 11:46 AM 2 min read

Cisco Stock Roars Back — And These Congress Members Have Skin In The Game

Congress Members Who Own Cisco Stock

There are multiple members of congress who own Cisco stock, according to the Benzinga Government Trades page.

Here are members who have bought Cisco shares over the last year and have not disclosed their selling amounts.

Some of the purchases may have been made by spouses or financial managers and may not have been known to the members of Congress.

Cisco Stock Gains

Here's a look at how much Cisco stock has risen since the purchases, based on a current price of $118.75 on Thursday and the stock’s high on the date of the past congressional purchases.

  • March 30, 2026: +47.7%
  • March 19, 2026: +50.5%
  • Feb. 2, 2026: +46.3%
  • Jan. 9, 2026: +59.8%
  • Nov. 5, 2025: +63.6%
  • Oct. 10, 2025: +67.7%
  • June 30, 2025: +70.2%
  • June 17, 2025: +79.5%

All the Congress members who bought Cisco stock in 2025 and 2026 are up 46% or more.

Cisco stock is one of the latest technology stocks to see huge gains in 2026, rewarding investors who backed the company.

Benzinga will continue to monitor to see if any of the members of Congress sell and take profits on their Cisco stock positions.

Photo: MacroEcon/Shutterstock

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