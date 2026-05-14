President Donald Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and others were sued Wednesday over the transfer of Miami land tied to Trump's future presidential library project, with plaintiffs alleging the move violates the U.S. Constitution's Domestic Emoluments Clause.

The lawsuit was jointly announced by the Constitutional Accountability Center and Miami law firm Gelber Schachter & Greenberg.

According to the complaint, Florida transferred state-owned land worth more than $300 million to The Donald J. Trump Presidential Library Foundation for the development of Trump's presidential library project in Miami.

The plaintiffs argued the transfer violates the Constitution's Domestic Emoluments Clause, which bars sitting presidents from receiving additional financial benefits from states beyond their official compensation.

"The state gave, and President Trump accepted, a piece of state-owned land in Miami worth over $300 million dollars for development of a presidential library," Constitutional Accountability Center Senior Appellate Counsel Miriam Becker-Cohen said in the release.

The lawsuit further alleged Trump intends to monetize the property for "immense personal financial gain."

The White House did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comment.

Library Plans Drew Earlier Scrutiny

The Miami waterfront project has faced growing scrutiny in recent months following public renderings and questions surrounding funding tied to the library initiative.

In March, Eric Trump unveiled images of the proposed waterfront complex, describing it as a "lasting testament" to his father after a six-month development effort.

The project includes plans for a large luxury-style tower and entertainment complex. Trump later suggested parts of the development could function as a hotel or commercial property, intensifying criticism from ethics watchdogs and residents.

Warren said the original nonprofit managing the donations was dissolved, leaving questions about where the pledged funds ultimately went.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image via Shutterstock