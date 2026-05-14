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tesla
May 14, 2026 6:54 AM 3 min read

Peter Navarro Once Slammed Tesla Over China Reliance—Now Xi Jinping Says Beijing Will Open Wider To US Companies Amid Trump Visit

Open Criticism

Xi Jinping Signals Upbeat Tone At Summit

Meanwhile, Xi, during a meeting with U.S. executives, shared that the Chinese domestic market would open up to more investments, according to a report by the China Central Television (CCTV) on Thursday. “China’s door will only open wider,” Xi said to the executives, according to the report.

According to a report by Financial Post on Thursday, Musk and NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang gave brief remarks to the media, with Musk saying that he hopes to accomplish “many good things” in China, while Huang hailed Xi and Trump.

Tesla’s China Performance

Notably, Tesla manufactures vehicles in China at its Giga Factory in Shanghai, responsible for producing the Model 3 sedan and the Model Y SUV.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Photo courtesy: Tada Images / Shutterstock

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