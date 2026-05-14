Secretary of State Marco Rubio raised pointed questions on Thursday about NATO’s strategic utility to the United States, citing Spain’s denial of Washington’s access to its bases during recent military operations against Iran.

“When you have NATO partners denying you the use of those bases — when the primary reason why NATO is good for America is now being denied to us by Spain — then what’s the purpose of the alliance?” Rubio said aboard Air Force One, en route to Beijing.

Rubio, a longtime Senate NATO supporter, said basing rights were his primary justification for backing the alliance. He singled out Portugal, Poland, Romania, and Bulgaria as cooperative partners, while calling Spain’s posture “atrocious.”

A Two-Tier Alliance?

“It starts becoming a ‘they’re allies when they want to be’ kind of thing,” Rubio said.

He went further, questioning the fundamental premise of U.S. membership. "What is the purpose of being in an alliance whose benefit to us is these basing rights if, in a time of conflict like the one we've had with Iran, they can deny us the use of those bases? Only to protect them but not to further our national interest? This is a very legitimate question that we need to address."

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.